Rockford police report several shots fired at Tacoma Avenue, Yonge Street

No one was reported to have been hit by gunfire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are on scene after several shots were fired at the intersection of Tacoma Avenue and Yonge Street.

No one was reported to have been hit by gunfire but police ask the community to avoid the area until their investigation is complete, according to the Rockford Police Department as of 4:46 p.m.

