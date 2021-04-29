Advertisement

Rockford police investigating shooting on 8th Street, 2nd Avenue

The community is asked to avoid the 8th Street and 2nd Avenue area as police investigate.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on 8th Street and 2nd Avenue Thursday evening.

Police reported a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital before 5:48 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The community is asked to avoid the 8th Street and 2nd Avenue area as police investigate.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

