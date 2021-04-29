Advertisement

Rockford PD: Person shot in 600 block of 5th Street, investigation ongoing

This story will be updated as new information comes in.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford male was shot in the 600 block of S. 5th Street on Thursday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. The victim is being treated at a Rockford area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

