Rockford PD: Person shot in 600 block of 5th Street, investigation ongoing
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford male was shot in the 600 block of S. 5th Street on Thursday afternoon.
The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. The victim is being treated at a Rockford area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating. This story will be updated as new information comes in.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.