Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -On Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit, Rockford Police Narcotics Unit, and the D.E.A. Rockford Task Force took Derrick Mayes into custody in the 4500 block of Governors Drive. Over 200 grams of Fentanyl, over 150 grams of cocaine, a large amount of United States Currency, and a loaded firearm were recovered during his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and the D.E.A. had received complaints from the community regarding a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area. After a joint investigation between the two units, Mayes was identified as the suspect.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:

Possession with the intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Possession with the intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

Delivery of 1-15 grams of Fentanyl.

Delivery less than 1 gram of Cocaine.

The charges against Derrick A. Mayes are merely allegations and Mayes is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

