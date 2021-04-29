Rock Co. drops outdoor mask requirement, eases rules for vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock Co. health officials are removing the outdoor mask mandate from its emergency order and adding an exception for fully vaccinated people in certain circumstances.

On Thursday, the county health department extended the order, revising it so that wearing a mask when outside is no longer required; however, it is still recommended.

Additionally, those who have completed their vaccination series do not need to wear a face covering so long as everyone else in the room is fully vaccinated.

“We want to ensure that people who have not yet had an opportunity to become fully vaccinated are able to do so before we make changes that could increase their risk of serious illness and death as a result of COVID-19,” Health Officer Katrina Harwood explained.

The changes go into effect immediately and will run through the end of June.

Rock Co. remains in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but health officials are making some changes for when the county advances to its next phase. They plan to establish general gathering recommendations and incorporate a 75 percent capacity limit, similar to the one implemented in Dane Co.

“Although we are remaining in phase 2 of our reopening plan for now, we will continue to assess the opportunity to move to our next phase of reopening during the coming weeks,” Harwood said.

The health department noted the county has averaged 30 new COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of April.

