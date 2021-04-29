Restaurant owners reflect on effectiveness of COVID-19 aid programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a year ago, thousands of dollars made its way into accounts of restaurant owners across the region to pay employees, now some who run eateries in the Stateline region await their next big boost.

“The government took a year away from us essentially with COVID and closing down the restaurant industry,” Owner of The Promodoro Scott Frank said.

Frank owns The Promodoro (formerly known as Caio Bella) in Loves Park, when he bought the business in 2019 he had no idea what would loom ahead in 2020.

“Prior to the PPP we did not know what the future looks like COVID was happening people were getting sick and we were closed down,” Frank said.

Starting last April Frank received a pair of payment protection program loans from the small business association, but there was one problem.

“We couldn’t use it initially because Governor Pritzker closed our business,” Frank said.

In downtown Rockford, owner of Octane Patrick Alberto says he was fortunate to receive PPP loans which saved his staff from layoffs.

“It helped us pay bills and pay the people that stayed on,” Alberto said.

Alberto says his business is in good shape compared to others, both he and Frank believe programs like PPP and the restaurant revitalization fund should stick around until businesses are back on their feet.

“I hope that the program keeps continuing to be able to help the restaurants that are not so fortunate,” Alberto said.

“They need to make us whole I’m hoping that that happens with the restaurant revitalization fund that starts next week,” Frank said.

Frank says the pandemic did challenge him and his wife to reinvent the business by opening a second company named baked wings and by remodeling the old Caio Bella into The Pomodoro.

