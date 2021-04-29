Advertisement

Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs showing the couple snuggling in happy embrace, a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.

The images show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. One image is reminiscent of their engagement photo.

William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.

The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, William’s grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couple’s first child. Harry, William’s younger brother, stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife and son.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

India's crematoriums overflow with the bodies of COVID-19 victims.
Graphic: Indians turn to black market, unproven drugs as virus surges
Graphic: Bodies pile up in Indian crematoriums as COVID deaths surge
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes, cigars
Rockford Housing Authority
HUD awards $2.3M to Rockford Housing Authority