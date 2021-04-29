Limited edition James Robinson bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Rockford, Illinois native, former Illinois State standout and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

This marks the first bobblehead for the former Rockford Lutheran High School and Illinois State University standout. The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL merchandise. They are being released in conjunction with the 2021 NFL Draft which begins Thursday evening.

Undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Robinson signed with Jacksonville as a free agent, made the 53-man roster out of training camp and took over the starting role after an early-season injury to Leonard Fournette. In 14 games, the 5-foot-9 workhorse topped the 100-yard mark four times and finished the season with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns on 240 carries. He also caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three TDs to finish with the most yards from scrimmage of any rookie free agent in NFL history. Robinson is only the third undrafted player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

“As fellow Rockford natives, Brad and I were excited to see James make an immediate impact in the NFL,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We’re excited to add this bobblehead to the growing collection featuring Rockford natives who are making the community proud. We think a lot of fans will be adding this bobblehead to their collection. We look forward to watching James this season and beyond, and hopefully someday he’ll have a championship bobblehead like Fred VanVleet.”

Wearing a black Jacksonville Jaguars uniform with teal trim, the smiling Robinson bobblehead, sporting a number 30 jersey, is cradling a football in his right arm as he makes his way past the 40-yard line on a football field base bearing his name. The backing of the base includes a scoreboard with Jacksonville Jaguars signage and team logo.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020 to mark Robinson’s rookie NFL season. The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. A presale item, they are expected to ship in February. The bobbleheads are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

James Robinson Bobblehead Unveiled (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.