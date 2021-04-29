IDPH addresses COVID-19 disparities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health held online discussion to address health equity in the fight against COVID-19.

Experts say the virus has a disproportionate impact on communities of color. State leaders hope to highlight what every resident in the state should know about testing, vaccines and therapeutics used in the treatment of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker signed a bill that is designed to improve health care equity in Illinois.

