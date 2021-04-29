Advertisement

IDPH addresses COVID-19 disparities

On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker signed a bill that is designed to improve health care equity in Illinois.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news...
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chicago, where it was announced that the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China involves the man married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health held online discussion to address health equity in the fight against COVID-19.

Experts say the virus has a disproportionate impact on communities of color. State leaders hope to highlight what every resident in the state should know about testing, vaccines and therapeutics used in the treatment of COVID-19.

