IDPH addresses COVID-19 disparities
On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker signed a bill that is designed to improve health care equity in Illinois.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health held online discussion to address health equity in the fight against COVID-19.
Experts say the virus has a disproportionate impact on communities of color. State leaders hope to highlight what every resident in the state should know about testing, vaccines and therapeutics used in the treatment of COVID-19.
