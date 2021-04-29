IDPH: 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID cases in the state increased from Wednesday by more than 600.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.

It’s the highest number of COVID cases reported since April 23. The number of coronavirus cases on that date was listed at 3,369.

On Wednesday IDPH reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases COVID cases, including 33 additional deaths.

According to the state’s health department, a total of 9,155,989 vaccines were given in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.

On Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in the state.

