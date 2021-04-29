Advertisement

IDPH: 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday, April 29.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday, April 29.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By CBS
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID cases in the state increased from Wednesday by more than 600.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths.

It’s the highest number of COVID cases reported since April 23. The number of coronavirus cases on that date was listed at 3,369.

On Wednesday IDPH reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases COVID cases, including 33 additional deaths.

According to the state’s health department, a total of 9,155,989 vaccines were given in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.

On Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in the state.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

Latest News

SHOOTING IMAGE
Rockford police investigating shooting on 8th Street, 2nd Avenue
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news...
IDPH addresses COVID-19 disparities
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Handcuffs on wooden table generic
Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation