HUD awards $2.3M to Rockford Housing Authority

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Housing Authority received $2.3 million from HUD to help public housing residents secure employment and higher paying jobs.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce today that the Jobs Plus Grant Award of $2,300,000 has been awarded to the Rockford Housing Authority,” Laura Snyder, CEO, of the Rockford Housing Authority said. “Through the Jobs Plus grant, we will create an equitable future for our residents that will allow employers and our community to thrive.”

The comprehensive nature of the Rockford Housing Authority’s Jobs Plus Grant program established partnerships with social service agencies within the Rockford community. With more than 53 strategic community partnerships, RHA wants to strengthen program planning and implementation and streamline access to services for RHA resident participants. RHA said they try to provide a role in supporting, developing, and expanding opportunities for workforce education, and employment opportunities, through the Lifeforce Development Institute.

The new RHA Jobs Plus Program aims to develop locally-based, job-driven approaches to increase earnings and advance employment outcomes through work readiness, employer linkages, job placement, educational advancement, skills development, and financial literacy for our public housing residents.

“This place-based program supports economic resilience for our residents by incentivizing and enabling employment through ‘income disregards’ for working families, benefitting the entire community, and supporting a culture of work,” Odessa Walker, Director of Human Services said.

More than 71 percent of RHA residents have earned incomes that qualify as very low income. The Rockford Housing Authority RHA Jobs Plus Program will incorporate strategies to develop a locally-based culture of work for the residents living in the targeted public housing community.

“The grant, along with our vital partners, which has specific assignments, creates the stage to attack poverty on so many levels and change the quality of life for families. This is the hand-up approach RHA embraces for all families we serve. Empowerment is our middle name.” Walker said.

Collaborating with the Workforce Development Board, The Rockford Workforce Connection, and other unnamed partners are who the RHA say will help to overcome several barriers to gainful employment for residents. Currently, more than 50 percent of the RHA residents at the target sites have no earned income.

“Providing resources so that public housing residents can achieve economic and housing stability is an important part of HUD’s mission,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “HUD is committed to empowering and working with our local partners to help residents reach their goals and uplift their families.”

Additional services that will be provided by the RHA Jobs Plus Program will include childcare services, transportation assistance, financial literacy workshops, and Life Skills. The program is expected to support a culture of work that leads to a sustainable career ladder of employment, at a living wage for all work-able eligible residents.

“I am excited not only for the residents of RHA and our team but also for the city of Rockford. With this grant and through our partnerships, we have built a collective impact approach that will bring education, job readiness programming, and job training to individuals who are eager to join the workforce or enhance their current employment,” Snyder said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.