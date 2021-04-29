Freeport High School to present ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport High School presents its theatre department’s presentation of the musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, at the Krape Park Band Shell May 6 to May 8, with rain dates slated for a week later.

Tickets are $6 each.

The department would like to point out the unusual times for performances, due to their dependence on Mother Nature for lighting. The Thursday May 6 and Friday May 7 shows start at 5 p.m. while the Saturday, May 8 show starts at 2 p.m.

The cast is made of eight students, with a couple dozen other students supporting behind the scenes in the crew, production staff and pit ensemble. The school reminds people to wear your face masks and maintain social distancing at this performance.

This production will occur with sponsors including, Freeport Health Network, Freeport Industrial Roofing and 9 East Coffee.

