Advertisement

FHN experts: COVID-19 timeline is up to you

FHN’s vaccination clinic site at 1763 S. Dirck Dr. in Freeport generally administers at least 120 vaccinations a day, Monday through Friday.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics are running smoothly, but hitting a goal of “opening up” by July 4 is up to members of the community.

“It depends on how well we all stick to the mitigation efforts,” FHN President and CEO Mark Gridley, MBA, FACHE said. “Please continue to wear your mask, maintain social distance and avoid crowds, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently. If you aren’t vaccinated, please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccination.”

FHN COO/CNO Kathryn Martinez, MSN, RN, FACHE, also serves as FHN’s incident commander during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s in charge of coordinating FHN’s mitigation and vaccination efforts, and says that FHN opened up self scheduling for vaccination appointments for the sake of convenience.

“Self-scheduling is more efficient and lets people sign up for a time that’s right for them,” Martinez said. “It’s easy to sign up online at fhn.org, and we are urging anyone over the age of 18 to go online and make an appointment.” Those not able to sign up online can call 815-599-6412 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for assistance.

The amount of vaccine available still varies day-to-day, but she says that FHN’s vaccination clinic site at 1763 S. Dirck Dr. in Freeport generally administers at least 120 vaccinations a day, Monday through Friday.

If a day’s appointments aren’t filled, FHN shares that information and welcomes walk-in appointments with notifications on the organizations’ Facebook page (facebook.com/FHNhealth) and with a sign outside the Dirck Drive building. The latest FHN COVID-19 update video, is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Rockford Housing Authority
HUD awards $2.3M to Rockford Housing Authority
Restaurant owners reflect on effectiveness of COVID-19 aid programs
Restaurant owners reflect on effectiveness of COVID-19 aid programs
Owner of the restaurant Scott Frank says he remodeled during the pandemic.
Restaurant owners reflect on effectiveness of COVID-19 aid programs
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law