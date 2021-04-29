Drought conditions worsen across Illinois, warming trend arrives this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline did get some rain Thursday morning and early Thursday evening, it definitely wasn’t enough to even make a dent in our rainfall deficit that continues to get worse. The next few days will be dry which is great for the upcoming weekend as a warming trend also is in the works!

The latest Drought Monitor is released every Thursday for Illinois. With the latest release, it shows that the areas under abnormally dry (minor drought) conditions have more than doubled compared to last week. As of Thursday, more than half (52.94 percent) of Illinois is under a minor drought including most of the Stateline. The City of Chicago and its surrounding suburbs are in a moderate drought, which covers approximately 6.63 percent of the state’s land area. We are now 1.57 inches below normal for the month, 2.40 inches below normal since March 1 and 2.33 inches below normal since January 1.

A minor drought continues to cover more of the Stateline, as the area covered in the state more than doubled in a week.

Our next big chances for some potentially widespread precipitation will occur Sunday night and Monday that will come with a cold front. Not only will it drop our temperatures after a very warm weekend in the 80s, but most of Monday at this time also looks to have widespread rain. This is something the region has missed for the last several weeks, as our rain chances lately have been very hit-or-miss. As of this time, the severe threat looks low for Sunday night and Monday. We’ll talk more specifically about exact rainfall amounts this weekend.

Rain showers and even isolated thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rain chances decrease Monday evening.

Speaking of this weekend, if you liked Tuesday’s 86 degree high temperature then you will like this weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday call for highs of 84 degrees, which is the normal high temperature beginning June 25. This will arrive after a seasonably cooler but sun-filled Friday with highs in the mid-60s. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in check for Friday before they shift to come out of the south for Saturday.

Northerly winds will keep temperatures briefly a bit cooler but with sunshine.

Winds turn southwesterly Saturday which will help warm up our temperatures in a big way.

June-like summer weather is on the way with the 80s returning for the weekend.

It will be windy Saturday with southwesterly winds gusting near 40-45 miles per hour but it will be warm and mostly sunny! Sunday will have increasing clouds but the daytime looks to be dry before the rain moves in at night into Monday along with temperatures next week looking near or slightly below normal.

The weekend warmth won't last as a bit cooler conditions follow with the rain early next week.

