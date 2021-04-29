COVID-19 vaccine mix-ups

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On average, more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are administered throughout Illinois each day.

With some people needing to get two shots, mix-ups are possible, leaving some with a dose from two different vaccines. Throughout the country and here in Illinois, there have been cases where two different shots have been given to the same person.

Studies are being done to see if this mix and matching of vaccines could cause potential consequences for patients down the road. Director of pharmacy at SwedishAmerican Thomas Carey said it’s crucial you bring your vaccine card with you to make sure you’re getting the right shot.

“Even ask the individual who’s giving the vaccine ‘Can I see the vile where that came from’ so it’s just a double check. It’s not disrespectful to ask that, it’s just making sure that the second dose is from the same manufacturer where the individual got the first dose,” Carey said.

