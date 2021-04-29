Cooler to end the Week, 80′s back this Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with a few isolated showers from time to time. Northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH with highs approaching the 70 degree mark. Clearing tonight with lows in the middle 40′s. Plenty of sunshine for both Friday and Saturday with highs tomorrow in the mid 60′s then 80 on Saturday. Sunday we will likely hit the low 80′s with some chances for showers and maybe a thunderstorm by Sunday evening. The first weekend of May looks GREAT!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.