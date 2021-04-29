AG Raoul’s office hit by ransomware attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A ransomware attack compromised the Office of the Attorney General’s network.

Illinois statute requires residents to be notified if their information may have been compromised by a data breach. Accordingly, a public notification and answers to frequently asked questions related to the network compromise are now available on Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s website.

The Attorney General’s office, aided by law enforcement and external technology experts, continues to evaluate the full extent of the compromise, including identifying the information that was exposed and what was done with that information.

“At the same time, work is taking place around the clock to rebuild the office’s network. In the interim, the Attorney General’s office is launching a hotline that will go into operation at 8 a.m. CT Friday. The Attorney General’s office is providing additional information to answer individuals’ questions and help them protect against identity theft,” according to Raoul’s office.

Beginning Friday, individuals who have questions about the network compromise can call the Attorney General’s Computer Network Compromise Hotline at 1-833-688-1949.

What has since been identified as a ransomware attack was initially discovered in the early hours of Saturday, April 10 when employees were unable to access the office’s network. The office launched an immediate investigation and has maintained close contact with federal law enforcement and external technology experts to determine which network components have been compromised. The office has continued regular operations to the extent possible while efforts to rebuild the network are underway‚ according to Raoul’s office.

“While we do not yet know with certainty what was compromised in the ransomware attack, we are working closely with federal law enforcement authorities and outside technology experts to determine what information was exposed, how this happened, and what we can do to ensure that such a compromise does not happen again,” Raoul said. “This process will take time, but I understand that members of the public may have questions now, which is why I am establishing a toll-free hotline and making information available online. I am committed to transparency throughout this very sensitive process and will continue to provide updates that do not jeopardize the progress of our ongoing investigation or the security of our network.”

The Attorney General’s office continues to evaluate the extent of the network compromise by ransomware. Additional details about the compromise and the personal information impacted will be made available on the Attorney General’s website, to the extent possible, upon completion of the office’s internal investigation and its work with law enforcement and external technology experts‚ according to Raoul’s office.

