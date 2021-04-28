Advertisement

Walgreens launches vaccine appointment, ride scheduling feature through Uber app

Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.
Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring help underserved communities get access to the...
Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring help underserved communities get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Uber expanded their services in its app, just as more Americans have been getting vaccinated and booking vacations this spring.

Uber is partnering with Walgreens to book vaccine appointments — and transportation to them — through the Uber app.

Beginning Wednesday, Uber users will see a new “Vaccine” option in their Uber app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

“If reserving a vaccine is as easy as ordering an Uber ride, we know more people will get vaccinated,” the statement said.

As part of its vaccine initiative, Uber says it will provide 10 million free or discounted rides to “help underserved and communities of color get the vaccine,” the company said.

Passengers will also have the opportunity to donate rides in the app, as part of the initiative.

“Transportation should not be a barrier to getting vaccinated,” according to Uber.

