Stephenson County clean up benefits from hundreds of volunteers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -Hundreds of volunteers came out during Stephenson County Clean=Up Week, with more than 150 participating in the countywide clean-up effort organized by the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Over 20 businesses and community organizations also donated their time, including the Freeport School District and Tri-County Christian School, which provided help from all age groups and affiliations. Efforts were concentrated in downtown Freeport, and other commercial areas, as well as Lena and several rural locations. The Partnership provided gloves and bags and also offered a place to drop off full bags for disposal.

“While we didn’t count all of the bags we were able to dispose of, it was easily hundreds of pounds of garbage and debris that had accumulated and blown over the fall and winter. And that doesn’t include the bags that volunteers disposed of themselves,” said Partnership Event Coordinator Katie Gentz. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their work to make this year one of the most successful clean-up events ever.”

“The success of this project is a true testament to the collaborative spirit of our community, with a project that creates pride and favorable impressions. It’s also a testament to the organizational leadership skills of Katie Gentz to get this accomplished, she knocked it out of the ballpark,” said Mark Williams, executive director of the Partnership.

The Stephenson County Clean-up was a week-long initiative from April 16-23 in preparation for spring commerce and also in commemoration of Earth Day on April 22.

The Greater Freeport Partnership is a collaboration of business, community, visitor, and economic development services with the mission to promote and grow Freeport and Stephenson County.

