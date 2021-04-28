Advertisement

Scattered storms to drop temperatures for the workweek, rainfall deficit continues

By Mark Henderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 86 degrees will go down as our high temperature for April 26, the warmest day of 2021, and the warmest day in months for the Forest City. The summer-like weather is about to come to an end as a cold front is on the move that will have a few storms develop with its passage.

Winds will shift to come off Lake Michigan Wednesday and it helps give us some thudnerstorms, especially early. Most of the storms will be overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday with a small risk for any severe storm to have some hail in the mix. Most of the rain will be early Wednesday before we keep the clouds around for the most part and remain quiet.

Unsettled weather will begin overnight tonight with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting through Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Unsettled weather will begin overnight tonight with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting through Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A low threat for hail exists with any storms overnight into early Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Through early tomorrow, a severe storm is possible. Main threat is small hail, that even is a low threat.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s possible we could see some spotty showers but not if not all of p.m. Wednesday’s rain chances will be south of Interstate 80. Temperatures for Wednesday will fall in the upper 60s for Highs, about 20 degrees colder than Tuesday was.

60s will be the name of the game through the rest of the workweek before a gradual warming trend back into the 70s for the weekend. Thursday could have a few scattered rain showers before quieting down for Friday and Saturday. We also continue to be in a rainfall deficit for the year, the season and this month. Month-to-date we are 1.35 inches below normal, season-to-date (March 1) we are 2.18 inches below normal, and year-to-date we are 2.11 inches below normal.

No matter how you slice it, we need some more rain in the forecast!(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
As we are in a rainfall deficit, we're looking at many chances for rain in the coming days. The question of beneficial rain remains in question.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We definitely could use this rain and we do have several chances in the forecast for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. It’s still far too early how much rain we can see as there is a big spread between our computer forecast models with how much rainfall potential there is.

