Rockford Police, Fire Commission name interim police, fire chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The search for a new, interim fire and police chief wraps up, after the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commission make their decision. Commissioners and personnel reveal these temporary leaders.

The commission appointed Bob Vertiz as the interim chief for the Rockford Fire Department.

“He’s very dedicated to this community,” said Fire Chief Derek Bergsten. “And his passion for this organization, for him to be committed over 30 years for the Rockford Fire Department is incredible.”

Vertiz is the Division Chief of Training, and a Rockford native. He said his experience on the department’s leadership team will allow him to carry on Bergsten’s legacy. He’ll take over the first week in May.

“I plan on keeping the momentum going on projects the chief has started, but be ready for any challenges that do occur,” said Vertiz.

While Bob Vertiz plans to fill the role of Chief Derek Bergsten, Rockford Police and Fire Commission name Randy Berke to serve as the interim replacement for Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

“He’s a community guy,” said O’Shea.

O’Shea said Burke is an Assistant Deputy Chief, and he’s served on the department for 27 years. He will step into O’Shea’s role by Friday.

“He’s very well qualified. He’s got a whole lifetime of experience here. He’s a Rockford resident,” O’Shea said.

Commissioners said interim chiefs will not be eligible to apply for the permanent fire and police chief positions. They expect to finalize official hires in 3-5 months. Commission leader Sam Schmitz said he’s confident in the board’s decision.

“Both Chief O’Shea and Chief Bergsten have done a fantastic job of developing leaders,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said they will be taking in-house applicants. Search firms and consulting agencies are also being asked to sort through potential candidates.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.