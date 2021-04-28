Rockford Fire, Police Commission appoint interim chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the appointment of Robert Vertiz to interim fire Chief and Randy Berke to interim police chief on Wednesday.

Chief Vertiz has been with the Rockford Fire Department for almost 32 years. He held the position of division chief of training for the department since 2018. He is responsible for the administrative and management work involved in planning, organizing, directing and supervising the department’s fire and emergency medical services training programs, according to the city of Rockford.

Vertiz previously held the position of EMS coordinator. He is a lifelong Rockford resident. He’ll begin as interim chief on May 8.

Chief Berke has been with the Rockford Police Department for 27 years. He currently serves as the assistant deputy chief over Police District 2, where he plans, assigns and supervises patrol operations; develops goals for staffing, crime trends and operational procedures; and reviews citizen complaints and misconduct investigations.

Berke is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has served on the SWAT team for 24 years. He has supervised departments, including the Sensitive Crimes Unit, the Rockford Narcotics Unit and the Community Services Unit. Berke has been a resident of Rockford since he was hired by the department in 1994. He’ll begin as interim chief on May 1.

“I appreciate the hard work of the three citizens on the Fire and Police Commission,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “After selecting Interim Chiefs, they now begin an even more difficult task of launching national searches for two chief positions simultaneously. I know the commissioners are committed to finding the very best candidates to serve our community.”

Per fire and police commission requirements, those that will be applying for the permanent positions are not eligible for the interim positions. The citizen led fire and police commission oversees hiring and promotions for the Rockford Police and Fire Departments and is made up of three Rockford residents — Sam Schmitz, Ingrid Hargrove and Rudy Valdez.

