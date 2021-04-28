Advertisement

Rock River Valley Blood Center to provide Wis. Dells discounts to donors

The cards include discounted admission to Wisconsin Dells attractions and other discounts for businesses in the area.
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)(WIFR)
By Tim Braman
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center will partner with 97 WZOK on Thursday, April 29, to offer Wisconsin Dells season opener cards to blood donors and other guests.

Season opener cards will be available to the first 1,000 individuals at all four donor centers and mobile drives while supplies last. As part of the promotion, DJ Steve Shannon from 97 WZOK, will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon April 29 at the Downtown Donor Center at 419 N. Sixth St. in Rockford.

Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at the Blood Center website, or on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at the four donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere and Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive.

The Blood Center reminds potential donors, donating blood is simple, and one unit can save up to three lives. After registering, a donor care specialist will take your vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin), you’ll complete an eligibility questionnaire, and then sit back and relax while you give. The donation itself only lasts about 10 minutes. Refreshments await after you’re done donating.

If you are a first-time donor, please bring a photo ID. Individuals can donate a single unit every 56 days.

