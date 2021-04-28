Advertisement

New to the board, Kamrin Muhammad talks Rockford Public Schools

Muhammad spoke with WIFR to discuss her recent win and her hopes for the future.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public School Board will soon welcome its newest member, following a tight race for Subdistrict C between incumbent and school board president Ken Scarvino and Kamrin Muhammad.

After a photo finish race, it was Muhammad who will soon take over the seat for Subdistrict C. She currently works at the Washington Park Community Center as its recreational coordinator.

Muhammad spoke with WIFR to discuss her recent win and her hopes for the future.

