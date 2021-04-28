Advertisement

New mural in Belvidere honors military

Family ties to the military and the Belvidere VFW made this mural hit home.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One member of the Boy Scouts of America is closing in on Eagle Scout status, so he honored our servicemen and women with a mural.

Justin Costa chose to paint the mural on the Belvidere VFW as their Eagle Scout project. Costa wanted to raise awareness for the younger generation about the sacrifices our military makes, as well as the difficulties they face when they return home.

Costa said family ties to the military and the Belvidere VFW made this mural hit home.

“Personally I just have a very big respect for those who serve our country, and put their lives out there to help protect us and our rights, and for us to be able to do everything that we can,” Costa said.

