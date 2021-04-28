National Denim Day raises awareness of sexual violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One in every six American women has been a victim of sexual violence, and as a way to raise awareness on the growing issue, thousands of people participate in Denim Day.

An Italian parliament more than 20 years ago overturned a rape conviction based on the victim’s clothing. According to the decision, the woman was wearing tight jeans, thereby giving consent.

As executive director of the mayor’s office on domestic violence and human trafficking prevention, Jennifer Cacciapaglia said recognizing the day gives people the chance to understand the prevalence of the issue in society.

“We can intentionally, at least on that day, have conversations about acknowledging it exists and really take a look at ways that we, as a system and as a community can step in to fill gaps and barriers to ending that violence,” Cacciapaglia said.

