Advertisement

National Denim Day raises awareness of sexual violence

Recognizing the day gives people the chance to understand the prevalence of the issue in society.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One in every six American women has been a victim of sexual violence, and as a way to raise awareness on the growing issue, thousands of people participate in Denim Day.

An Italian parliament more than 20 years ago overturned a rape conviction based on the victim’s clothing. According to the decision, the woman was wearing tight jeans, thereby giving consent.

As executive director of the mayor’s office on domestic violence and human trafficking prevention, Jennifer Cacciapaglia said recognizing the day gives people the chance to understand the prevalence of the issue in society.

“We can intentionally, at least on that day, have conversations about acknowledging it exists and really take a look at ways that we, as a system and as a community can step in to fill gaps and barriers to ending that violence,” Cacciapaglia said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Rock River Valley Blood Center to provide Wis. Dells discounts to donors
Beloit Pay It Forward Day
Beloit celebrates National Pay It Forward Day
Stephenson County clean up benefits from hundreds of volunteers