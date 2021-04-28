Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in south Rockford crash

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in south Rockford late Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. Rockford Police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash near 11th Street and Samuelson Road.

Traffic was closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated, but has since reopened.

Details are limited at this time. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

