Motorcyclist killed in south Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in south Rockford late Tuesday night.

Fatal motorcycle crash near 11th Street and Samuelson. Please avoid the area. Further details to follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 28, 2021

Around 10 p.m. Rockford Police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash near 11th Street and Samuelson Road.

Traffic was closed in both directions for several hours while officers investigated, but has since reopened.

Details are limited at this time. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

