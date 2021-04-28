Advertisement

IDPH: 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, more than 9M vaccines given in state

So far, the state has reported a total of 1,328,454 COVID cases, including 21,891 deaths.
COVID-19
COVID-19
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases In Illinois jumped slightly Wednesday from the day before, as the state posted more than nine million COVID vaccine doses administered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 23 more deaths.

With COVID shots, a total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been given in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines given daily is 100,823 doses.  On Tuesday, 106,173 doses were given in the state.

So far, the state has reported a total of 1,328,454 COVID cases, including 21,891 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
FHN offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 8
Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring help underserved communities get access to the...
Walgreens launches vaccine appointment, ride scheduling feature through Uber app
Gov. Pritzker
Pritzker signs expansive health care access, equity legislation
The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the appointment of Robert Vertiz to Interim...
Rockford Fire, Police Commission appoint interim chiefs