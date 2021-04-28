Advertisement

Helping Rockford’s most vulnerable residents during warmer months

Last year, many services were suspended, but leaders are hopeful to continue things this year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold weather may be behind us, but just because the temperature heats up, doesn’t mean the homeless population’s need for services goes away.

Just as the Rockford Rescue Mission prepares for the winter, it also gears up for the summer months where it continues to offer shelter and food to our area’s most vulnerable. Leaders at the mission say they often see more people during the summer months than winter, looking for places to cool off and hydrate.

Last year, many services were suspended, but leaders are hopeful to continue things this year.

“With the COVID-19 situation easing a little bit, we’ll be able to bring some people into our cooling centers, have water available, have shorts and clothing like that available so that we can get people and keep people cool,” Mike Hendrick, Rockford Rescue Mission Homeless Services Director said.

