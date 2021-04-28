FHN offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 8

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN has opened online self-scheduling for a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in May.

Registration is requested for this clinic, which will be held from 8:30a a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the FHN Family Healthcare Center — Burchard Hills at 1010 W. Fairway Dr. in Freeport.

Each participant’s second vaccination will be scheduled automatically at the same time, 28 days from the first vaccination. Participants must be available for both vaccination dates and times.

Appointments for this vaccination clinic are available here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

All currently available other COVID-19 vaccination appointments are posted on FHN’s self-scheduling site, and any adult may claim an appointment time online.

Appointments are booked in pairs to ensure that everyone receives the correct second dose of vaccine at the correct time. Those unable to use the online scheduling page can call 815-599-6412 for assistance. Phone assistance is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

