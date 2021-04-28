Advertisement

FHN offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 8

Appointments for this vaccination clinic are available here. Walk-ins are also welcome.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN has opened online self-scheduling for a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in May.

Registration is requested for this clinic, which will be held from 8:30a a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the FHN Family Healthcare Center — Burchard Hills at 1010 W. Fairway Dr. in Freeport.

Each participant’s second vaccination will be scheduled automatically at the same time, 28 days from the first vaccination. Participants must be available for both vaccination dates and times.

Appointments for this vaccination clinic are available here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

All currently available other COVID-19 vaccination appointments are posted on FHN’s self-scheduling site, and any adult may claim an appointment time online.

Appointments are booked in pairs to ensure that everyone receives the correct second dose of vaccine at the correct time. Those unable to use the online scheduling page can call 815-599-6412 for assistance. Phone assistance is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility

Latest News

COVID-19
IDPH: 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, more than 9M vaccines given in state
Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring help underserved communities get access to the...
Walgreens launches vaccine appointment, ride scheduling feature through Uber app
Gov. Pritzker
Pritzker signs expansive health care access, equity legislation
The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the appointment of Robert Vertiz to Interim...
Rockford Fire, Police Commission appoint interim chiefs