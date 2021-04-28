Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash Sunday
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

Latest News

5 shot, 1 killed in Richmond, Va., shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
Neighbors in Richmond, Va., are devastated after a fatal mass shooting at an apartment complex
'It was just like a war broke out': Neighbor reacts to shooting that left woman dead, children hurt
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Richmond police were called to the shooting at the The Belt Atlantic apartments Tuesday evening.
‘It’s just a heinous act’: One dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire at group of children in Richmond, Va.