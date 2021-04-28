Dairyhaus reopens for 2021 season in downtown Rockton to big crowds

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - You have to go back to October 13, 2019, for the last time that Dairyhaus in downtown Rockton was open for in-person service. Now, 562 days later and with a slight remodel of its service, the Stateline staple has officially reopened for 2021.

People lined the streets Tuesday afternoon and the crowds didn’t stop until the store closed at 9 p.m. This comes after postponing their original grand reopening by one day, as owner Brent Murray wanted to make sure everything was perfect not only for opening day but for the entire summer season.

Murray says, “The way I’ve been putting it is I’m a baseball player that didn’t get to play baseball at all last year. I had to ride the pine a little bit, do the wholesale thing which was phenomenal and I thank the 815 collective for being so passionate about our product but I’m a guy that wants to get out there and play on the field. Opening up the shop, it’s the best day I’ve had in a super long time.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, patrons will order from a window outside then pick up their orders at a different window outside. However, as we get into the summer season, Murray says there will be more options for his employees to come out to tables, take your order and then deliver it to where you sit.

