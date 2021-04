ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies and cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Slight chances for rain this afternoon and evening as lows drop to the 40′s. Rain likely tomorrow morning then clearing by afternoon with highs back in the 60′s. Mid 60′s on Friday with plenty of sunshine as highs close to 80 return for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.