Advertisement

Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.

A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility

Latest News

The family of a California man who died in police custody says he was murdered after seeing the...
Graphic: Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, more than 9M vaccines given in state
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as ‘transitory’