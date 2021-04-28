Beloit celebrates National Pay It Forward Day

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks National Pay It Forward Day and one Beloit coffee shop wanted to encourage its customers to join in on the fun, with a special way to share.

Blue Collar Coffee in the city’s downtown district now has a pay-it-forward wall, where customers can offer to buy an extra cup of coffee for someone by writing their name, job or just a simple message to pass along a random act of kindness. Employees say it brings a smile to their faces to see people giving back.

“I think it’s always nice in small towns to kind of have the feel of community, so you know, you can come into the coffee shop and someone may have bought a drink for you. So, that’s always nice to see, I think,” Cheria Gillespie of Blue Collar Coffee said.

