Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
April 28 birthdays
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 28 birthdays
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
Fire destroys Durand storage facility
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest
Latest News
Rockford Fire, Police Commission appoint interim chiefs
Motorcyclist killed in south Rockford crash
Health officials outline how new CDC guidance may impact summertime events
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road