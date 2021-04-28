Advertisement

April 28 birthdays

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 28 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
Fire destroys Durand storage facility
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

Latest News

The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the appointment of Robert Vertiz to Interim...
Rockford Fire, Police Commission appoint interim chiefs
Motorcyclist killed in south Rockford crash
Health officials outline how new CDC guidance may impact summertime events
Health officials outline how new CDC guidance may impact summertime events
Pedestrian killed by train near South Mulford Road