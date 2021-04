ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say the 3400 block of South Mulford is closed in both directions due to an accident involving a train.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. 23 News has a crew heading to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

