Winnebago Co. adds 29 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.3%

The health department says 177,696 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 29 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,072 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 461. The seven-day positivity rate is now 6.3 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 177,696 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 81 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an decrease from Monday’s report of 90. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center said.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

