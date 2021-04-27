Warmest temperatures in nearly eight months on tap Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in nearly three weeks and for the second time this month, temperatures warmed into the 80s across much of the Stateline on what turned out to be a nearly perfect Monday.

Compared to Sunday’s lower 50s, considered to be more like late March in these parts, temperatures Monday were nearly 30° warmer, and more typical of what we’d see around Father’s Day.

If one were to find a drawback to the warmth, it’d be without doubt the wind that had been blowing with gusto from start to finish. Gusts of nearly 50 miles per hour were reported across many Stateline locales.

Though the gusty winds may have made for some tricky travel on east/west roadways and been responsible for extensive blowing dust in rural areas, there are notable benefits to them. According to the climate think-tank Climate Central, today and tomorrow’s gusty winds will produce enough energy to fully charge more than two and a half billion smartphones. Additionally, and more importantly, more than 11,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide will be avoided due to the energy generated by the winds in just the Rockford area.

The combination of the gusty winds, very dry air, and the fact that we’ve been so dry for so long did make for some rather precarious moments in the afternoon, as fire danger became elevated once again across the area. It’s no secret that we’re in desperate need for rain. We’ve seen just 57% of the normal rainfall for the month thus far, 60% of our normal rain since the beginning of March, and our year-to-date deficit continues to grow as well.

There’s no rain ahead of us for at least the next 24 hours. Skies Monday night will be clear to partly cloudy, and breezes will remain intact, keeping temperatures in the 60s!

Viewing conditions should be extremely favorable for Monday night’s Pink Supermoon, which will become full just after 10:30 Monday night. Don’t expect it to appear pink, though. In fact, it’ll look the same as it always does. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it’s been given the name Pink Moon in conjunction with the emergence of pink phlox, one of the earliest emerging Spring plants.

With temperatures starting off Tuesday in the 60s, abundant sun in the forecast and gusty winds remaining intact, it won’t take much to send our temperatures well into the 80s. The 85° forecast high temperature forecast to occur Tuesday would be the warmest reading here since an 86° back on September 3 of last year.

A cold front’s approach Tuesday night will bring our next chances for rain to our forecast, though they’re far from a slam dunk. Aside for a few widely scattered sprinkles or light showers, expect Tuesday evening to be dry.

Chances may increase a bit after midnight and into early Wednesday morning, but the more widespread activity may not arrive into our area until after sunrise.

To be clear, precipitation will not be uninterrupted. Dry hours are promised, and many of them at that. In fact, some folks may avoid rainfall altogether. Additionally, severe weather does not appear to be of any concern due to the timing of the front’s passage.

Showers may linger into the early stages of Thursday before departing, leaving sunshine behind for Friday and Saturday. Total rainfall projections from a series of computer models vary greatly over the coming week, ranging from less than a half inch on the low side to an inch and a half on the high end. Oftentimes in drought situations, models have a tendency to overforecast rainfall amounts, so at this juncture, I’m more inclined to lean on the lower side of things, though we can always hope.

