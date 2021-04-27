Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinic available in Rockford Wednesday

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian. Please bring a photo ID.
COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 28, with no appointment needed.

The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older from from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site at the former K-Mart at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian. Please bring a photo ID.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

Latest News

GoFundMe organized by Brittany Bankes
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash Sunday
Safe driving awareness IDOT
Work zone awareness highlights safety tips to drivers
Live, Learn, Play.
Summer program launched for pre-K through 12th grade Rockford students
RPS 205 replaces snow days with new e-learning days
Local Illinois state scholars honored