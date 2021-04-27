Advertisement

Summer program launched for pre-K through 12th grade Rockford students

The comprehensive program is called Live, Learn, Play.
Live, Learn, Play.(Rockford Public Schools, the Rockford Park District, Alignment Rockford and City of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools, the Rockford Park District, Alignment Rockford and City of Rockford are working with more than 30 community partners for a summer extended learning plan to help Rockford-area students recover from the academic and nonacademic challenges of the pandemic.

The comprehensive program is called Live, Learn, Play. The school district said the program merges educational curriculum with recreational curriculum to prepare the youth for college, careers and life after school.

“This is a coordinated, strategic and intentional effort to redesign our summer programs and support Rockford students year-round – both this summer and in the future,” according to the Rockford Park District.

LIVE NOW: Rockford Public Schools, Alignment Rockford, City of Rockford and the Rockford Park District share details about a new initiative to address the learning loss that has taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted by WIFR TV on Monday, April 26, 2021

Dozens of community organizations are offering summer activities, camps and retreats under this umbrella program to blend academic support into existing recreational, faith-based or community-based camps, after-care and summer programs. The common goal is to connect students who need further enrichment and support with the community partners that can help, according to the school district.

“The goal is to connect with prek-12 private, public and parochial students in our community. Some programs require an invitation or for students to meet specific criteria. Others are open to all kids in the Rockford region,” the school district said.

RPS 205 certified teachers and staff will meet students where they are: at community centers, Rockford Park District camps and events all summer. Community organizations will push into RPS 205 schools, too, to connect with, engage and support students.

Look for summer program opportunities with the Live, Learn, Play logo. Find a complete list of community partners, ways to get involved and how to donate, click here. To volunteer, donate or support this initiative, contact Alignment Rockford Executive Director Anisha Grimmett 779-774-4389 or admin@alignmentrockford.com

