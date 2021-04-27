Advertisement

New technologies in cardiovascular medicine

Dr. Siraj said this procedure is very safe in comparison to other lithotripsy technologies.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two doctors at SwedishAmerican have performed the region’s first coronary shockwave procedure.

Led by doctors Yaser Siraj, Rehmat Sheikh and members of the special procedures team, the shockwave technology procedure in interventional cardiovascular medicine took place last month. It’s similar to lithotripsy technology but uses a balloon catheter to crack and break up calcium in vessel walls, without causing extensive damage.

“The fact that we can go through a small little tube through a catheter and thread a real thin wire and put a balloon in and open up a blockage and put a stunt on it. And then, the stunt technologies have evolved over the last 15 years immensely, and this is another adjunct to the technology,” Dr. Siraj said.

Dr. Siraj said this procedure is very safe in comparison to other lithotripsy technologies.

