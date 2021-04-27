More Summer-Like Warmth Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with southwest winds around 15 MPH and gusting to 30 MPH. Highs should have no problems reaching the mid to low 80′s. Slight chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorms tonight after 10 as lows drop to the upper 50′s. Shower chances tomorrow with highs around the 70 degree mark. Middle 60′s on Thursday with more shower chances. 60′s on Friday as we get back to some sunshine that will last through the weekend.

