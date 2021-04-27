Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Biden looks for path back to normal in fight against virus
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on pandemic response
RPS 205 replaces snow days with new e-learning days
Local Illinois state scholars honored