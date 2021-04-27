Local Illinois state scholars honored

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) honored 121 area high school students named 2021-22 Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

State scholar winners rank in the top 10 percent of the state’s high school seniors from 670 high schools in all 102 counties of the state. Selection is based on a combination of standardized test scores and class rank or GPA at the end of the student’s junior year. ISAC works with high school guidance counselors to determine the winners.

“I’m thrilled for and proud of these Rockford area students for earning this award,” Stadelman said. “Not only have these students performed exceptionally well, they did so during a global pandemic.”

The scholars from the Rockford area include students from six area high schools: Auburn, Boylan Catholic, Harlem, Jefferson, Rockford Guilford and Rockford Lutheran High schools.

Recipients of the award received a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a Certificate of Achievement will be sent to their high school. State scholars will also receive a digital badge issued by ISAC that can be displayed on online profiles, exhibited on social media and shared with prospective colleges and employers.

“University and college admissions processes are never easy, one applying for scholarships and financial assistance is competitive,” Stadelman said. “This award can help these students during these processes. Helping them attend the college that’s right for them.”

