GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash Sunday

GoFundMe organized by Brittany Bankes(GoFundMe organized by Brittany Bankes)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An online fundraiser has been made to help the family of 43-year-old Ray “Red” Jackson after he died in a fatal crash that injured three others on Sunday in Rockford.

The GoFundMe has raised $3,424 of the $10,000 goal. Jackson leaves behind five children and a wife of almost 13 years, who is pregnant with their second child together.

Around 4:50 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE Team officers attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle with stop sticks. The vehicle continued to take off. About one mile later, the police say the suspected vehicle crashed into another car at 9th St. and Harrison Ave. in Rockford.

Jackson’s 12-year-old boy Jon and 2-year-old girl Raylynn were taken to an area hospital. Officials say the driver of the suspected vehicle is a 27-year-old Devonte Flint of Rockford, who was taken into custody. Flint remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is handling this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations at (815) 987-7440. Callers can remain anonymous.

