Gas prices dip to $2.98 per gallon average

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in the region dropped almost three cents in the past week, putting the average at $2.98 per gallon.

GasBuddy said prices are still 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.42 per gallon higher than last year. The lowest price in our area is $2.68 per gallon.

This is about 11 cents higher than the state average. Demand for gasoline is down for the third straight week, but warmer temperatures are expected to turn that around.

