Floating boat docks could soon come to Davis Park in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Rockford could get a little busier this summer as the city plans to spruce up the Rock River near Davis Park.

“People are attracted to the river,” said Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman. “It’s a great asset for our community and this will be another place to gather downtown for entertainment, celebrations or special moments.”

Rockford’s Finance and Personnel Committee approves an engineering agreement to bring floating boat docks to the park.

“We’ve been wanting to add more docks and access points to downtown and certainly with the Embassy Suites being a destination for restaurant, I think activating Davis Park and putting in a boat dock would be really a great opportunity,” said River District Association Board Member Gary Anderson.

Based on sketches from the engineering company, the plan is to install two four-unit docks that could hold up to 16 boats.

“As we see more development downtown there are other areas that boaters can stop and stop for a while and socialize or visit a local business,” said Stadelman. “This will just allow access in Davis Park which I think will be another great gathering spot for downtown Rockford.”

The engineering agreements will now head to the full council next week for a vote. Officials say the goal is to have the docks installed this summer.

Stadelman says he was able to secure a $250,000 grant to help pay for the docks. He also says he was able to secure an additional $3 million for other renovations in Davis Park.

