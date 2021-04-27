Advertisement

Fire destroys Durand storage facility

The Durand Fire Department says damages are estimated at more than one million dollars.
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A storage facility in Durand goes up in flames Monday night.

It happened just before 5 p.m. The facility is located at the intersection of Freeport and Patterson Roads. Durand Fire Department officials say the building housed boats, campers and RV’s. The damages are estimated at more than $1 million. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

