Advertisement

Every Rockford Dunkin’ giving lucky customer free coffee for a year

Dunkin’ is giving away $200,000 worth of gift cards to frontline hospital workers across the Midwest region.
Dunkin'
Dunkin'(Dunkin')
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pay It Forward Day is Wednesday, April 28, and Dunkin’ is celebrating by giving away a lot of coffee in Rockford.

At each and every Dunkin’ in Rockford, one lucky customer will be chosen at random to win free coffee for a year on Wednesday, April 28. No strings attached. Guests need only visit their local Dunkin’ between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, either in-store or in the drive-thru, for their chance to win free coffee for a year.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is giving away $200,000 worth of gift cards to frontline hospital workers across the Midwest region. Visit dunkindonuts.com to find your nearest location for a chance to win.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acquisition stems from a clause in a prior agreement to get casinos to the Stateline
815 Entertainment is set to acquire Giovanni’s Restaurant & Convention Center
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
One man dead, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Rockford Sunday afternoon
Accident at 9th St. and Brooke Rd. in Rockford
Rockford man killed in Sunday crash identified
Walgreens at 1602 Kishwaukee Street
Rockford PD ask public to help identify robbery suspect
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

Latest News

New tech in cardiovascular medicine
New technologies in cardiovascular medicine
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: New COVID-19 cases still falling, vaccinations drop 20% in two weeks
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
Winnebago Co. adds 29 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.3%
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to May 3, 2023