Every Rockford Dunkin’ giving lucky customer free coffee for a year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pay It Forward Day is Wednesday, April 28, and Dunkin’ is celebrating by giving away a lot of coffee in Rockford.

At each and every Dunkin’ in Rockford, one lucky customer will be chosen at random to win free coffee for a year on Wednesday, April 28. No strings attached. Guests need only visit their local Dunkin’ between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, either in-store or in the drive-thru, for their chance to win free coffee for a year.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is giving away $200,000 worth of gift cards to frontline hospital workers across the Midwest region. Visit dunkindonuts.com to find your nearest location for a chance to win.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.